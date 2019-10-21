Yankton County residents can dispose of flood-damaged debris at Yankton Transfer Station

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Residents in Yankton County, South Dakota who suffered flood damage are able to dispose of some of those damaged items at no cost.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management said in a release that the City of Yankton Transfer Station is open for county residents to get rid of the debris until November 2.

They said people must show verification of name and address. They also said loads will be weighed and written will be records collected.

Disposed items must be strictly flood damaged materials. Even then, there are other items that won’t be accepted. Officials warn that turning in items not affected by the flood will reduce their chance to apply for disaster aid funding programs.

Eligible storm-damaged items include:

Damaged sheetrock, carpet, and other building materials

Furniture and other flood-damaged household items

Tree branches

Ineligible items include:

Tires

Refrigerators, air conditioners, dehumidifiers, motor oils, or automotive-type batteries

Paints, thinners, painting oils, and other household hazardous waste

All other items not damaged by the flood event

The City of Yankton Transfer Station is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. They are found at 1200 W 23rd Street. They can be reached by phone at 668-5212.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management also offers tips on post-flood clean up on their website. If you have any questions, you can call the office at 605-668-5289.