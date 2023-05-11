YANKTON, S. D. (KCAU) — The Yankton County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two individuals who died in a high-speed chase on Wednesday.

Yankton County police were notified of a high-speed chase that was occurring on S. D. Highway 50 involving a red Chevy. In this case, the car was driving an excess of 100 miles per hour and driving “erratically” while state patrol was trying to perform a traffic stop on the car when the car collided with a semi.

27-year-old Anna Selwyn and 26-year-old Gabriel Ortega were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Both were from Sioux City.

The name of the third individual has not yet been released as they are still in critical condition.

The press release did not say which of the individuals was the driver of the car though they did note that the car was registered to Selwyn. The accident is still under investigation.