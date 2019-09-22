Yankton County recovers after record flooding

YANKTON COUNTY, SD. (KCAU)- As many people along the James River in Yankton County continue to recover this weekend. The Red Cross has taken in eight people. They are providing them with a place to stay as the water recedes back into its banks.

“Everything was great until mother nature decided I needed wet feet,” said Clarence White a resident in Yankton County.

White was one of many people along the James River that had flood water reach their home.

“A kind gentleman from the city of Sioux Falls brought his rowboat out there and came and rescued me and my cat,” said White.

White grabbed only a few items from the home. Since last Saturday he’s been stranded with nowhere to turn but a local shelter.

“There were two or three inches up inside the trailer so all that stuff is kinda wasted we will get what we can and look for a new place,” said White.

The Red Cross says they’ll continue to stay in Yankton County providing resources to evacuees for as long as there is a need in the area.

“Try to provide clean up kits also, we will bring all we have to all of the recovery centers also the caseworkers will help put a plan in place if you need to find another place,” said Red Cross Volunteer Becky Eisenbraun.

White shared that he plans to open a case with the Red Cross. He plans to ask for resources as he begins to search for a new home.

“Maybe a little bit of help to replace some of the things I have lost in the flood. I’m still looking down at the daisies I’m not looking up at them and so stuff can be replaced,” said White.

Red Cross caseworkers will be in Yankton County next weekend opening cases. They ask that you first call 211 to report all damages. Then if you are opening a case they ask that you bring an ID and piece of mail with your address on it.

However, depending on the damage that happened to your home only some people may qualify for financial assistance.