Yankton County issues burn ban

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Yankton County has extended their burn ban due to current weather conditions.

Yankton County Emergency Management said no burning should take place on October 8 due to very high fire danger tomorrow.

Yankton County had issued a burn ban on October 5.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reports breezy, southeasterly winds return Thursday with some gusts in the 25 to35 mph range possible. This, combined with minimum relative humidity values at near-critical values, will bring another day of fire weather concerns. Dry conditions persist into the weekend with well above average temperatures Friday.

