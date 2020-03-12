Yankton County hospital treats presumptive COVID-19 case, prepares for virus

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – There are three new cases of COVID-19 in South Dakota, according to the state’s Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases in the state to eight, including one person who died.

Yankton County emergency managers gathered with health workers Wednesday to lay out their action plan concerning the spread of the virus.

Officials said that Yankton County has one presumptive positive case, but because the person was from another state, the person is not included in the South Dakota tally.

“The department of health involved in that case will contact everybody who needs to be worried about that case. Thankfully when we admitted the person to the hospital, we kept the precautions and everything,” said Liz Healy of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.

Healy adds that anyone who thinks they are experiencing symptoms associated with COVID-19 should contact their personal health provider.

The CDC said that most COVID-19 illnesses are mild, but about 16% of cases are serious. Older people or those with underlying health conditions are most at risk of developing a serious illness.

Symptoms for the virus include fever, cough and shortness of breath. They occur 2-14 days after exposure. Anyone that develops the symptoms and has been in contact with someone who has the virus or has recently traveled from where the virus is widespread is asked to see a doctor.

To help prevent the spread, people are asked to do the following:

Wash their hands often

Avoid close contact

Stay home if sick

Cover coughs and sneezes

Clean and disinfect

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Below are various health organizations with information on COVID-19.