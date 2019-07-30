Yankton County gravel streets still on the road to recovery

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – Tasks as simple as parking in the driveway or taking a relaxing evening stroll are no longer taken for granted in this part of Yankton.

“The luxury of just being able to get into your car from your garage and drive away is wonderful to have back,” Yankton resident Justine Kolucek said.

Just 4 months ago, the road Kolucek lived on was completely disheveled and undrivable.

Constant rain and flooding turned Yankton’s gravel roads into a soggy situation. Forcing many to park along paved roads and find creative ways back into their homes.

“Couldn’t get cars out for a really long time. It was a pretty stressful couple of months,” she said.

Thankfully, that inconvenience for homeowners is now gone.

“I think our road is better now than it was before,” Kolucek said.

But while many roads now look fully repaired, the stress for the county continues.

“This is the worst damage we’ve had in the history of Yankton County,” Yankton County Commission Chairman Dan Klimisch said. “We don’t have a lot of funds to maintain our roads we were struggling before this disaster. Now we have between 20 and 25 million dollars in damage.”

Road workers are still putting in overtime, working an average of 10 hours a day to get all closed roads open again.

“We’re working as hard as we can, everything from blading roads to hauling gravel to hauling some clay over some washouts,” said Mike Sedlacek, the highway superintendent.

The county has already spent 400 thousand dollars on gravel alone and is still waiting on any help from FEMA or the State.

“With all of the gravel roads that were horrible, it was a lot for the county to get to and I’m appreciative they got to it as fast as they did,” Kolucek said.

“I think we made a lot of progress most of our roads are open now,” Klimisch said. “We couldn’t be where we are without everybody coming together.”

County officials say they hope to have all repairs done by the fall.