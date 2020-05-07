Yankton County Government offices to reopen slowly

YANKTON, South Dakota (KCAU) – Yankton County Government offices will be changing their daily operations as they work to slowly reopen.

Below is a list of the each department’s steps to reopen their office starting May 11:

The Yankton County Auditor Office: The office will reopen its counter for normal business. The commission room will be open for absentee voting. Social distancing guidelines will be used including the spacing of six feet between individuals. They ask that patron not come to the Government Center if they are feeling ill or have any symptoms of COVID-19.

The Yankton County Treasurer Office: The office will reopen for normal business. Service will be limited to two customers at a time requiring that all customers maintain a six-foot distance from each other. Once a customer leaves the counter, they will disinfect after which another customer will be able to approach the alternate counter to conduct business.

The Yankton County Register of Deeds Office : The office counter will be reopened for all regular business. People who birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, marriage licenses, copies of real estate documents, and other services will be helped at the ROD's (Register of Deeds) window stations. Access to the ROD vault will continue to be limited to one customer at a time. People can call the ROD's office at 605-260-4465, 605-260-4463, or 605-260-4466 to make an appointment to use the ROD vault for land records research.

The Yankton County Equalization Office : The office will reopen its' window to the public. There is a plexiglass guard on the counter to protect both the staff and the public. They ask folks to please continue to follow the CDC's guideline of staying six-feet apart.

The Yankton County Planning and Zoning Office: The office will be reopened for al regular business. Their preference for those that want to come to the office to make an appointment by calling 605-260-4447 or 605-260-4445. They ask that folks are prepared to be asked some medical questions upon arrival. Building permits are done online through the county website by clicking here. All other activities such as Variances, Conditional Uses, Rezones, Plats, etc. can be discussed over the phone or by appointment.

The Yankton County Contact Center: The office will be open their usual hours. They ask that only one person is in the office at a time. They also ask that folks wear a face mask or face covering if possible. For those uncomfortable coming to the office, call 605-260-4400 ext. 2 and they will make other arrangements.

The Yankton County WIC and Office of Child & Family Services: The office will be offering services by phone only. They are asking folks to call 605-260-4400 and press option one to speak with staff.

The Yankton County Veterans Service Office: The office will revert back to an open-door policy. The office hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is advisable for those needing the services to the veteran's service office to call ahead for an appointment. The number to the office is 605-260-4420. Making an appointment call can be a great help in asking some preliminary questions and finding out what kind of document is necessary to bring to the appointment. The veterans service office is set up so proper social distancing guidelines are being met.

The Yankton County Extension Office: The office will be open as normal starting on Monday, May 11. There will be no applicator testing at this time.

The Yankton County EMS Office: The office has remained opened and is fully operational.

The Yankton County Office of Emergency Management Office: The office continues to remain open, but they ask folks to stay behind the daisy line. Address signs and other information that may be needed are available for pickup. The emergency operation center remains open at a level two status. They are following all CDC recommendations within their facility.

The Yankton County Government Center would like to remind folks to please follow CDC guidelines and to follow the posted signs presented in each department’s section.

They are also asking folks to wear a face mask if possible per the CDC guidelines.

