Yankton County Emergency Management offers safety precautions for returning home

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — Folks starting to clean up, there are some precautions you need to take.

The Yankton County Emergency Management sharing these tips on Tuesday. When re-entering a flooded house, make sure to wear protective clothing like gloves and rubber boots.

Avoid electrical equipment and sockets until they’re inspected, even if power has been shut off.

And once the building has been dried, clean immediately and thoroughly to prevent mold and mildew from growing.

The Yankton County Emergency Management office has clean up kits available.