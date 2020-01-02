Yankton church fighting child hunger over holiday break

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – A Yankton church wants to help make sure no kid in the community goes hungry while they’re away from school.

First United Methodist Church is just wrapping up its Christmas break meal program.

Elizabeth Robinson’s children stepped out of the house and into the church for lunch Tuesday.

“We have food, but it saves us from having to plan a meal,” Mother Elizabeth Robinson said.

Robinson’s 10-year-old daughter Tricia is in luck because tacos are on the menu.

Kelli Volk: What do you think of the food here?

Tricia Robinson: It’s awesome.

She approves of the sweets, too.

Pastor of Discipleship, Youth & Families Corey Enfield is running the show in this kitchen.

“I always tease everybody and say this is my time to play Chef Boyardee, but I don’t do anything too complicated. it’s a lot of stuff kids like, chicken nuggets, tacos,” Pastor Corey Enfield said.

The church served four meals over Christmas break.

It also offers free food during other times of the year including Easter and some days in the summer to kids in the Yankton School District.

“We know that there’s a food insecurity in our community and we just know that if we feed the kids we’re doing what Jesus calls us to do and that’s to feed people when they’re hungry,” Enfield said.

Robinson calls the program a benefit to the community.

She’s known what it’s like to struggle with food insecurity.

“You move around jobs, you get a job that doesn’t quite pay enough. My husband has a disability so we do what we can and there are times when we’re short, but we make the best of it and we use the resources the community provides us which is wonderful,” Elizabeth Robinson said.

This church is one of those resources helping the Robinsons and other families.

The church gets help from donors and volunteers to provide the meals.

If you’d like to pitch in next year, you can get a hold of the church.