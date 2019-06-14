Yankton businesses eligible for federal aid after spring flooding

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Businesses in Yankton are now eligible for federal help after the Spring flooding, and the Small Business Administration is now ready to assist those flood victims.

The SBA is stationed at both the Yankton County Emergency Management Building and next door to the Regional Technical Education Center. The centers are located at:

Pine Ridge DRC Billy Mills Building 85 E. Main St. Pine Ridge, S.D.

Yankton County EM Building 807 Capital Street, Yankton, S.D. 57078 (park and enter from Douglas street)



The SBA offers loans for home-owners, business owners and other victims that were affected by the flooding.

“We’re going to be here as I mentioned as long as we’re needed. As long as people are still registering with FEMA and coming into the centers, we’re going to take care of them,” Roger Busch of the Small Business Administration said.

To apply for assistance, you must complete full registration with FEMA by early August. Ways you can register are: