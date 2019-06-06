X’s roll out unique menu options designed with opponents in mind

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It looks like it’ll be a great weekend to go outside, maybe catch a ball game? If you plan to take in an Explorers game, check the menu. On Thursday, the team rolled out new creative food items, one for each opponent of the Explorers.

The list includes the Expedition Nachos. It’s a platter of fire roasted corn and tomatillo salsa topped with smoked pulled pork and topped with white queso sauce.

The man behind it all tells me it’s as much about fun as it is food.

“I have one of the best jobs. I really do believe that. We get to be really creative and just go off the wall. We really just start with an idea and run with it. We’re always testing new things in our kitchens,” said Chad Stoner, Regional Manager from Spectra.

Another of the more creative offerings is the Halo Burger. Made when the St Paul Saints are in town, it’s a bacon cheeseburger served on a glazed donut bun. X’s open home series with Fargo Friday night.

The game marks the debut of the Red Hawk Strips. Chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce.

Here’s a complete look at the new sandwiches available at Lewis and Clark Park.

1. Expedition Nachos – The new signature item available at all home games – Fire roasted corn and tomatillo salsa topped with smoked pulled pork and topped with white queso sauce.

2. Chicago Dog (Chicago Dogs) – Wimmer’s Hot Dog fully loaded with pickle, tomatoes, and peppers.

3. Halo Burger (St Paul Saints) – A bacon cheeseburger on a glazed donut bun.

4. Caboose Burger (Cleburne Railroaders) – A cheeseburger with candied bacon, set on a cinnamon roll bun.

5. Red Hawk Strips (Fargo Moorhead Redhawks) – Chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce.

6. Kansas City BBQ Brisket (Kansas City T-Bones) – BBQ beef brisket sandwich on a hoagie bun loaded with cole slaw.

7. Wild Airhog Burger (Texas Airhogs) – A bacon cheeseburger topped BBQ pulled pork