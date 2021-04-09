WWII veteran recalls liberation of concentration camp

WAKEFIELD, Nebraska (KCAU) – This week marks the Days of Remembrance for Victims of the Holocaust, and for World War II veteran Densel Moseman, the horrors of the Holocaust are still just as fresh in his memory as they were almost 80 years ago.

Moseman says in April of 1945, his unit pulled into the town of Ellrich, Germany when they received some devastating news.

“It just came over the radio that President Roosevelt died in Warm Springs, Georgia. And we just stopped,” Moseman said.

That’s when Moseman and another soldier in his unit asked if they could go for a walk–having no idea what they would find.

“We walked up to this big building. It wasn’t tall, but it was a pretty long building, and outside of this building is corpses. Skin over bones. Not stacked, just piled,” Moseman said.

Moseman came across Nordhausen Camp, a subcamp of Buchenwald concentration camp.

“We went through, just kept going, and hit the building, it was all attached, where they gased them,” Moseman said.

Elements of the U.S. 3rd Armored and 104th Infantry Divisions helped liberate the camp.