WWE Monday Night Raw returning to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sioux City will be hosting WWE Monday Night Raw in the coming months.

The special Tuesday event will take place on December 17 at 6:30 in the Fleet Farm Arena in the Tyson Events Center. It has been six years since Raw was held in Sioux City.

Courtesy Spectra

Seth Tollin, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks are just some of the WWE Superstars that are set to appear.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. They can be bought by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center or visiting their website.