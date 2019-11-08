WWE Raw in Sioux City canceled

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The WWE Monday Night Raw scheduled for December 17 in Sioux City has been canceled.

They said the taping was canceled due to a scheduling conflict. The event was going to be held at the Tyson Events Center with Seth Tollin, Braun Strowman, Becky Lynch, and Sasha Banks.

Those who bought tickets will be able to get refunds. Those who bought tickets with credit card purchases will be automatically refunded to the card used to buy them.

Any cash purchases done at the box office can take their original tickets to the Primebank Box Office for a refund Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Anyone with questions is asked to call the box office during business hours at 712-279-4850.