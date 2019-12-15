Sioux City takes part in wreath-laying ceremony at Sgt. Floyd Monument

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – On Saturday at over 1,600 memorials and cemeteries, Americans are honoring our fallen veterans for the holiday season.

In Sioux City, as a part of Wreaths Across America, members of the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center and the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard held a wreath-laying ceremony for Siouxland’s oldest and first fallen soldier, Sergeant Charles Floyd.

“This is apart of our history, that we have [Sergeant] Floyd here. On every August 20 or closest to the 20, we have a ceremony up [at the monument] in recognition and [Saturday] we’re doing one more as a veteran,” said Beverly Hinds, Lewis and Clark Trail Heritage Foundation.

A wreath has been laid on Floyd’s monument for over 20 years, but this is the first time it’s been done with military honors.