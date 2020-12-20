Wreath laid for Sergeant Floyd on Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Over half a million wreaths were laid across the country on Saturday to honor veterans.

Locally in Siouxland, the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center held a ceremony in partnership with Wreaths Across America to celebrate our oldest veteran, Sergeant Charles Floyd. Floyd was a non-commissioned officer in the army and quartermaster to the Corps of Discovery expedition led by Lewis and Clark.

“We, here at the center and with the Sergeant Floyd Honor Guard, thought it would be a really great idea to remember Floyd, the expedition, Siouxland history, and to lay a wreath here at the monument,” said Sara Olson, with the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center.