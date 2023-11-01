SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Woodbury County Sheriff’s office is anticipating asking county supervisors for funding to buy a bearcat.

The armored vehicle would become part of the county’s SWAT team. It’s estimated to cost $300,000 dollars.

At Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, Sheriff Chad Sheehan used this week’s homicide and officer-involved shooting as an example of why there’s a need for the reinforced equipment.

Sheehan states that a significant number of rounds were fired during the incident.

“If it was not for the assistance that we received yesterday or Sunday evening into Monday morning, and I don’t say this lightly, we would be planning funerals for our deputies. And not just 1 or 2, but probably 3 or 4 or more,” Sheehan said.

“I will have a bearcat. I will sacrifice parts of the budget because I’m not going to know we need this and not have it. And so, I’m asking for help, and the sheriff is, but I’m going to be asking a lot of people for help because the world’s not getting any nicer,” Chief Deputy Tony Wingert said.

Sheriff Sheehan told the board that the topic of the bearcat will be on the agenda in the next several weeks.

The Sheriff’s Office will be seeking out every type of grant, private funding, or endowment, they can apply for to purchase the tactical vehicle.