WAYNE, Neb. (KCAU) — Festival-goers gathered in Wayne, Nebraska Friday night to cluck the night away.

The Wayne Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating with their Wayne Chicken Show.

First held in 1981, The Wayne Chicken Show features two days of everything fowl. From an egg toss to a rubber chicken chuck to the clock-off, downtown Wayne fills with visitors.

World’s Largest Chicken Dance

In 1999, the community event was featured in the Library of Congress. Organizers of the Chicken Show call it a one-of-a-kind event.

“It’s a hard event to describe as to why you should come to it, but once you see it for yourself, you understand it. I don’t know how to convey that, that’s what happens. You understand immediately why we celebrate the chicken,” said Abby Schademann.

The World’s Largest Chicken dance will once again be led by Wayne State College and the high school’s cheer squads.

More events are scheduled for Saturday.