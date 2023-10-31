SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The World Championship ICE Racing is coming to Sioux City for one night.

At the event, the audience will get a chance to see motorcycle and quad racers shed the arena’s solid ice track with over 2000 razor-sharp studs in their tires. Racers will be hitting off-chart speeds battling for the World Championship ICE Racing Title.

The show will be on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at 7 p.m. at the Tyson Events Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available online here or by visiting the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Event Center.