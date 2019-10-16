World Championship Ice Racing returns to Siouxland for one night only event

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The World Championship Ice Racing is coming back to the Tyson Events Center for one night only.

The World Championship Ice Racing will be held at the Tyson Events Center on February 22, 2020, at 7:30 p.m.

The championship brings the toughest, fastest, and most extreme flat track motorcycle and quad racers to the ice. Racers will shred the arenas ice track with over 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, they will be hitting speeds going from zero to 60 miles per hour in less than three seconds, battling it out for the World Championship Ice Racing Title.

During the event, there will also be a halftime show that will bring everyone to their feet. The Motorcycle ICE Limbo halftime show will put racers to the test to see how low they can get their bikes on the ice. The winner of the halftime show will be crowned the limbo champion for the night.

If you are interested in attending the race, tickets go on presale Thursday, October 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Tickets for the public will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 18, and if you are looking to make this a family outing, you can purchase family priced tickets and $9 tickets for kids at the Primebank Box Office at the Tyson Events Center, going to their website, or calling 712-279-4850.

If you would like more upfront action, make this outing a VIP night, gaining early access to the pre-race party. You can also purchase pit passes for just $5 where you can meet the riders for some one-on-one time before the show even starts.

The event is a night of action-packed professional racing that will keep you on the edge of your seat.