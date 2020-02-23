World Championship ICE Racing comes to Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – While most of the ice was melting outside on Saturday, racers took to the ice indoors for a thrilling event.

At the Tyson Event Center, teams from all over the country were competing for the championship in the ICE Racing series.

With modified dirt bikes and four-wheelers, racers competed for the fastest four laps around the rink.

KCAU 9 spoke with some competitors earlier on Saturday afternoon about why they love this unique winter sport.

“I’m from Wisconsin. It’s really big up there running outdoor like on frozen lakes, so this kind of just translated really well. You get to run inside, stay warm, and run with the best of the best around. So, I don’t know, I’m just pumped for the opportunity,” said Tyson Allen, World Championship Ice Racing.

Hundreds of people came out to enjoy the races Saturday night.