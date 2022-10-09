YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) — Hundreds of the world’s best archers gathered in Yankton on Saturday for the Archery Field Championship.

Yankton has the largest archery facility in the world, and for two days the championship competition not only brings in a positive economic impact, but events for everyone to enjoy.

“The last two days, Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got the championship, all the head-to-head competition to determine the teams today and all the individual shooters tomorrow,” said Bruce Cull with World Championship Field Archery, “[…] and along with that, we’ve got Archery Fest which is an open free to the public event that we’ve got all things archery to do and great food vendors. Just a good fun time for everybody.”

Mayor of Yankton Stephanie Moser told KCAU 9 that the competition has a structure similar to the Olympics with first, second, third, gold, silver, and bronze medal matches.

“So, I’ve been coming to Yankton since 2005,” said World Champion Archer Paige Pearce, “I was 10 years old at the time, and they hosted one of the first NFFA field nationals here, [it’s] been pretty amazing coming to this place for normal professional events but also for world level, world championship events, it’s pretty special.”

Cull said the competition provides an opportunity for the community and for the tri-state area to show world competitors the “midwestern hospitality.”

“And hosting these tournaments has just a huge economic impact for our community,” so Mayor Moser, “These archers as soon as they get off the place we take care of everything so we transport them, we feed them, they stay in town, they go shopping here so to be able to have a facility like this to host world-class events from countries all over the world is really huge for our community and has really put us on the map in the archery world.”

Cull said that while it’s the venue that brings attention to the town of Yankton, it’s the good people that make the event impactful.

“We strive to get people involved with shooting archery, whether they just want to do it for fun if you’re looking to go out bow hunting, or you want to do it competitively, learn how to do that, you can do all of that here,” said Mayor Moser.