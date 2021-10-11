World champion trick roper performs at Betty Strong Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — World champion trick roper Joan Wells made a stop at the Betty Strong Encounter Center Sunday.

Wells’ program talked about the history of the art and how figures like Wild Bill Cody spread the trick across America. She also showed the crowd some of her championship moves and even gave some lessons.

“Learn a little bit about how the Wild West shows brought entertainment to the rodeos and later on those pageantries and performances were adapted to early western movies,” Wells said.

Wells was on a variety show in Lincoln performing her roping tricks between the ages of 10 to 12. She then went to perform at local fairs, rodeos, and horse shows.

Wells went on to make appearances in Will Rogers Follies in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as well in the re-enactments of the Buffalo Bill and Pawnee Bill Wild West Shows.

