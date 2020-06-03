World Archery Field Championships to be held in Yankton postponed

YANKTON, S.D. (KCAU) – The 2020 World Archery Field Championships in Yankton have been postponed until 2022.

Yankton will also be hosting the Hyundai World Archery Championships in 2021.

The event was scheduled to take place in September at the NFAA Easton Archery Center, the largest dedicated archery facility in the world. The center has previously hosted the world youth and world indoor championships.

The joint decision to delay the championships was made to safeguard athlete wellbeing and due to the restrictions still in place because of COVID-19.

A one-year delay was rejected due to the number of events already postponed into 2021.

The world field was planning to act as the primary qualifier for the upcoming World Games in Birmingham. That event was initially scheduled for 2021 but has been postponed to 2022 following the delay of the Olympics.

A separate qualification event will now be held, most likely in the summer of 2021. More information will be made available at a later date.

The vote for the field archer representative to athletes’ committee was also due to take place this year in Yankton. That will also be delayed with the championships and committee chair Naomi Folkard will remain in post for the additional two years.

International competition has been suspended since March. The next update on the international calendar will be released no later than July 1.

Registration of the national events, for the purposes of world records and performance awards, will also resume on July 1.

Latest Stories