World Archery Championships comes to a close in Yankton

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The World Archery Championships wrapped up a two week run Thursday in Yankton.

The final women’s match between Germany and Russia came down to a single arrow. Both hit the bulls eye, but Germany’s Lisa Unruh took home the gold because she was closer to the center.

Archers and event organizers say Yankton is a great host city.

“People are asking how did you do and welcome to Yankton and all that kind of thing, so it was really cool,” said Texas archery dad Andy Vanderwier.

“We thank all the volunteers, the whole city of Yankton has been involved. We’ve seen a great hosting by the city and South Dakota so we’ll be back for sure,” said Tom Dielen with World Archery.

The world archery field event will be held in Yankton next year.