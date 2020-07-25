Working safely in a heat wave

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Terry Fickett is no stranger to beating the heat while working outside.

“I get lucky–I get in the truck every once in a while and drive around,” Fickett, Superintendent of Nelson Commercial Construction said.

As someone who’s been in construction for more than 20 years, Fickett says keeping hydrated and cool is second nature.

“When it gets super, super hot, you just take plenty of breaks, and stay hydrated as much as you can. Stay in the shade,” Fickett said.

Dennis Pick with Jay-Lan Lawn Care agrees.

“I literally will go through ten or twelve 16 oz. bottles of water a day,” Pick said.

Both men say the latest heat wave in Siouxland means the perfect conditions for heatstroke weather.

“It’s very hot out today…[the] heat index is over 100,” Fickett said.

If you’re working outdoors this weekend, stop immediately if you start to experience a high body temperature above 104 degrees, rapid breathing and/or increased heart rate, or if your speech becomes slurred.

Pick says it’s good to get in the habit of planning ahead before heading outside.

“Just take care of yourself. You know, if you can get the opportunity to stay in the shade, get in the shade. If you have to be out in the sun, think about how long you’re going to be out there,

and what you need to do to take care of yourself,” Pick said.

If you think someone could be experiencing heatstroke, seek medical help immediately. Then, get the person to a cool place, remove any excess clothing they’re wearing, and cool them off with whatever means available.

“Hydration is probably the key to making sure that you stay healthy in the sun,” Pick said.