SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It might seem grueling to coming in and work on a day everyone else is celebrating, but the three people KCAU spoke with said they wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.

“Happy New Year’s,” said Kayla Brenden, who works at Bomgaars.

On New Year’s Day, most stores are closed making the few that are open busier than normal. Kayla Brenden clocked in and said working on New Year’s Day has perks.

“I like to be busy so it’s not too bad. We do get extra holiday pay,” said Brenden.

For some, it’s a choice. For others, going to work on New Year’s Day is a necessity.

“Everybody realizes coming into this job when you get hired you know you’re gonna work some holidays,” said Sioux City Police officer Ryan Moritz.

Twelve Sioux City police officers are spending the first day of the year patrolling to streets and keeping Sioux City safe.

“Not just on New Year’s Day, but every day that I work I enjoy coming to work and I feel lucky to have this job,” said Moritz.

Crime doesn’t stop on the holidays.

“You never know what incident will take place, at what time it will take place. You can’t predict a murder or a willful injury or 16 car pileup on the interstate so you always have to have officers,” said Moritz.

It’s not just first responders on call, but nurses as well. Mary Ostrihonsky has worked New Year’s 19 times in her 38 years as a nurse.

“We do get used to working the holidays we have done it for so many years. The other two nurses have even more experience than I do. We have anywhere for 34 to 35 years of experience, so we are used to working the holidays and it’s a way to celebrate them,” said Ostrinhonsky, a MercyOne RN BSN.