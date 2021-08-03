Workers entitled to $200 stipends under Tyson Foods’ new vaccination requirement

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — Tyson Foods, one of the country’s food processing giants and one of Siouxland’s biggest employers, announced big changes Tuesday in an effort to help combat COVID-19.

At the beginning of the pandemic, a coronavirus outbreak happened at the Dakota City plant, exposing hundreds of workers to the virus. Now, 3,000 workers in Dakota City and the 120,000 across the U.S. employed by Tyson will need to get fully vaccinated or risk losing their job.

President and CEO of Tyson Foods Donnie King released a memo to all team members Tuesday morning stating:

“We take this step today because nothing is more important than our team members’ health and safety, and we thank them for the work they do, every day, to help us feed this country, and our world.” Donnie King

King also noted that despite incentives and in-house clinics, less than half of employees are vaccinated at this time. Another reason for the move is the CDC’s report about nearly all hospitalizations and deaths stemming from COVID-19 are among those unvaccinated.

Cesar Saldana was employed at the Dakota City Tyson plant last spring during the height of the pandemic.

“I think everyone should get vaccinated just to like protect everyone, but I think it should be up to the person itself. They shouldn’t be forced by their company or employer,” Saldana said.

However, under the new policy, Tyson leadership must be immunized by September 24 and all office staff by October 1. Frontline workers must be vaccinated by November 1. Workers will then earn a $200 stipend after showing proof they’ve been vaccinated.

Now, all eyes are on other local food processing plants similar to Tyson, such as Seaboard Triumph Foods and Smithfield.

It remains to be seen what labor unions like the United Food and Commercial Workers will do to protect those who don’t want to be vaccinated, as they chose not to comment.