Workers begin the installation of new technology at the Tyson Events Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU)

It’s a big project sure to have an even bigger impact on future events at Sioux City’s Tyson Events Center. On Monday, workers taking the first step toward the installation of a new video/scoreboard.

The outdated scoreboard came with the building back in 2003 and is being taken down in pieces. It soon will be replaced by a new video system featuring a scoreboard as well as ribbon boards that will circle the arena.

The age of the original video system was making it difficult for workers to find replacement parts for it.

“The board is gonna be a lot bigger, a lot larger, a lot of capabilities we don’t currently have. The ribbon boards are a super cool asset. I think it’ll add to the whole experience,” said Tyson Events Center Tim Savona.

The nearly $900,000 project is expected to completed by the end of September and in time for the start of the Sioux City Musketeers hockey season.