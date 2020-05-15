Work to being on Highway 15 north of Laurel

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation plans to begin work on Highway 15 north of Laurel next week, weather permitting.

The DOH says work on Highway 15 will take place between the junctions where it meets Highway 59 and Highway 84.

Work will include bridge deck repair at two locations, asphalt overlay, and shoulder construction.

Traffic will be maintained with temporary lane closures.

The DOH anticipates the project to be completed in the late fall.

Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously in and near construction zones, to expect delays, and buckle up.

