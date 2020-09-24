Sioux City work release escapee sought by authorities

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –Authorities are looking for a man after he failed to report back to the Sioux City Residential Treatment Facility Wednesday.

According to the Iowa Department of Corrections, Duran Abad Medina, 31, was convicted as a habitual offender (property) and other crimes in Woodbury County.

He is described as a 5-feet, 9-inches tall Native American male, and weighing 211 pounds.

Medina was admitted to the work release facility on August 24.

Anyone with information on Medina’s whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement.