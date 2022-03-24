SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced that work on the South Fairmount Reconstruction Project is planned to resume during the 2022 construction season.

The project is planned to resume construction on March 28.

The South Fairmount Reconstruction project will reconstruct the roadway and on walks on South Fairmount between Transit Avenue and Vine Avenue.

City utilities like water, storm and sanitary sewer are also planned to be replaced.

The goal is to complete the project in one phase.

South Fairmount will be closed from Peters Avenue to Laurel Avenue.

Work is expected to be completed by the middle of June.