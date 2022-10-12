SIOX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Delayed construction work at the US Highway 20 and I-29 interchange is ramping back up.

Work on the interchange was supposed to be completed by September, but delays occurred when Department of Transportation (DOT) crews were required to get approval from owners of a nearby railroad.

Iowa DOT Planner Dakin Schultz said now that permission to proceed has been granted work can resume.

“The contractor and the flaggers will move in on Monday… and they are bringing, the contractor, is bringing two crews to get that work knocked out, they want to have that ramp back open and off detour by the end of the month,” Schultz said

Work is scheduled to resume October 17 with the off-ramp set to be open by the end of the month.