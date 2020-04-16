Work-from-home creates cyber risk vulnerability

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the nation into its largest work-from-home mobilization in history. The change is opening the door to a new level of cyber risk.

One expert tells KCAU 9 every time a new remote employee accesses their company’s network from a personal wifi app, it represents a new vulnerability to a business whether that’s security or privacy.

The FBI’s internet crime complaint center has received and reviewed more than 1,200 complaints related to COVID 19 scams within a span of two weeks.

Cyber risk experts say beware of emails offering things such as toilet paper.

If the message doesn’t come from official sites such as cdc.gov or coronavirus.gov, they are likely a scam.

Ross Ingersoll, Executive Risk Enterprise Leader at Holmes Murphy & Associates said “typically generic greetings are a sign of phishing also spelling errors in the email domain address, it’s a criminal or bad actor, leveraging that that fear and anxiety around the coronavirus pandemic “

Ingersoll says by simply reading emails out loud, people are more likely to catch corrupt messages. If something doesn’t sound right it probably isn’t.

Latest Coronavirus Stories