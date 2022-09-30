SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The on-ramp from westbound Highway 20 to southbound Interstate 29 will remain closed for at least two more weeks.

The Iowa 511 website shows the ramp will remain closed until October 14 around 3 p.m.

The ramp was closed in late July after the reopening of the on-ramp to northbound I-29. Construction was supposed to end on September 1 pending the weather, but it has now been pushed back twice. Just Thursday, it said that it was to reopen in the afternoon of Friday, Sep. 30, but it now shows the new time of October 14.

Screenshot taken Thursday, 9/29,2022, of the Iowa 511 website’s report of the I-29 on-ramp

At the time of the southbound ramp’s closure, an official told KCAU 9 that crews were going to work on maintenance underneath the bridge portion as well as repairing the expansion joints that connect the road to the bridge area.

Traffic is continuing to be detoured onto northbound I-29, to Floyd Boulevard, and onto to southbound I-29.

Drivers are asked to obey posted speed limits and other signs in work zones as traffic fines are at least doubled for moving violations. They also ask drivers to drive with caution, stay alert, allow space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.