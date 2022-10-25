SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Work at Woodbury County’s new Law Enforcement Center continues while the county awaits investigative reports concerning a recent wall collapse at the construction site.

Authority Chairman Ron Weick says the county is still awaiting reports concerning the recent collapse believed to have been caused by high winds. According to Weick the city engineer and architect have inspected the site but work in an area near to collapse is on hold pending a final report.

“Until the investigators released that area, there’s not that much that can be done about getting in there to actually see things first hand, right up close but we’ve done that and again waiting for the report to come back,” Weick said.

Wieck says a report is expected in early November. In the meantime, work will continue at other areas of the construction site.