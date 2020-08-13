Work begins on Luxemburg mural in Alton

Amber Hanson has been planning the mural as a tribute to Luxembourg's ties to Northwest Iowa. She says it's a good feeling and a good way to bring the community together.

ALTON, Iowa (KCAU) –Work is underway on a new piece of art in downtown Alton, Iowa.

Amber Hanson has been planning the mural as a tribute to Luxembourg’s ties to Northwest Iowa. She says it’s a good feeling and a good way to bring the community together.

It’s a work in progress, with lines showing what this mural will soon become.

“Fireflies and a night sky and imagery on the border depicting symbols significant to the Luxembourgers,” said Amber Hansen, the lead artist.

Work began this week, on what will be a mural honoring Luxemburgers in Northwest Iowa.

“I’m excited to see what it shows us about the Luxenberg heritage,” said Breanne Van Gelder, who works in Alton.

“There are several people living in Alton who have ancestors that immigrated from Luxemburg, and so this is remembering that history,” said Hansen.

Because of COVID-19, community members are coming out to help paint in shifts.

“The painting process is really fun, it’s a time when people can gather in an open space outdoors which I think is something that is becoming more valuable right now,” said Hansen.

With shifts being staggered, the mural is expected to be done in three to four weeks.

“It’s a really wonderful feeling to be able to start to see the colors appearing on the wall and to see the mural take form,” said Hansen.

“I’m excited I have absolutely no clue I haven’t really been over there to look at it, so I’ll see it as it goes up and finally see the final product,” said Van Gelder.

If you want to see how it turns out, we’ll be checking back in with Amber in a few weeks to share what the final product looks like.

