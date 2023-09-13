STANTON, Neb. (KCAU) — A Woodland Park woman was arrested for allegedly hitting her daughter in the head with an aluminum bat.

Bethany Van Duzer

Courtesy Stanton County Sheriff’s Office

On Monday at around 5 p.m., the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a disturbance at home in Woodland Park, a release from the Sheriff’s Office said.

According to the release, Bethany Van Duzer, 38, allegedly hit her daughter in the head with an aluminum bat during an altercation.

Officials said that her daughter is an adult and was treated at the scene for her injuries. She declined to be taken to a hospital.

Van Duzer was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and disturbing the peace. She was jailed at the Stanton County Jail and held on a cash bond for an unknown amount.