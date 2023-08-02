LITTLE SIOUX, Iowa (KCAU) — At Woodland Campground near Little Sioux on Wednesday, several inches of rainwater produced low-land flooding. Campers turned to sump pumps and other equipment to move water from low-lying areas.

Residents said two inches of water had already been pumped out before KCAU 9 arrived on the scene. One unofficial report totaled nine inches of rain over a three to four-hour period.

Harrison County is one of the hardest-hit areas in terms of rainfall. The radar estimates that some areas received between seven to eight inches of rain.

“Well, the lot was all filled up with water, clear up to the fence and it was all up in there and as it kind of went down more, we’re pumping into this ditch but the water is going into the ditch and it ain’t draining very fast,” said camper at Woodland Campground Ed Hilton, “If I could drain it across the road, it’ll be fine, but that’s what I’ve been doing here, getting it pumped out.”

Some farm fields in the area were also flooded by early morning thunderstorms. Roadside ditches looked more like small streams.