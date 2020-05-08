Woodbury retailers to partially reopen after Gov. Reynolds eases restrictions

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Though the coronavirus pandemic is far from over in Siouxland, Iowa’s Governor Kim Reynolds is easing restrictions for some businesses.

On Thursday, Reynolds detailed some of her proclamation that allows dental care to resume and campgrounds to reopen in the 22 Iowa counties that were supposed to remain under strict orders until May 15.

Non-essential retailers will also be allowed to reopen starting on Friday at 5 a.m., as long as they adhere to the new limitations.

“The following businesses will be allowed to open following public health guidance: Malls at 50% capacity, with common seating and plan areas closed, other retailers can reopen at 50% capacity as well. As we have seen this week, business owners will decide if the time is right to reopen their doors,” Reynolds said.

Though many folks are questioning the governor’s decision to roll back restrictions in areas that have just begun to see case numbers explode, Sioux City’s Mayor Bob Scott said he believes Reynolds knows what she’s doing.