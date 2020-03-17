Woodbury Republicans elect candidate for District 2 Supervisor

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Republican Party elected their nominee for the Woodbury County Supervisor District 2 seat Saturday.

Justin Wright, an alternative education teacher at North High School in Sioux City, was chosen as the Republican nominee. He pledged to lower tax levies and monitor the repair and maintenance of county roads.

Wright also pledged to work with the Woodbury County Board of Supervisors to seek and attract more job creators to the county.

A fifth-generation Woodbury County resident, Wright said he was humbled by the GOP delegates’ decision to elect him as their candidate.

“I hope to earn the trust and support of all Woodbury County voters as I continue to share my passion for our community and the responsible and respectful manner in which I would lead if elected to the Board,” Wright said.

Robert Stewart, Woodbury County Republican City Co-Chair, said a crowd of over 100 Republicans gathered for the biennial county convention despite the COVID-19 situation.

“The influx of new members can largely be attributed to President Donald J. Trump and the high level of excitement for his re-election,” Stewart said.

For more information, contact Woodbury County GOP Chairwoman Suzan Stewart at 712-574-1553 or stewartr@cableone.net, or Justin Wright at Justinlaurawright@gmail.com.