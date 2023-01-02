WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County officials are preparing for the ice storm that is expected to hit Siouxland.

Michael Montino is the Emergency Management Coordinator for Woodbury County. He said the county is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to release information as more becomes available. Montino added that during dangerous weather, a lot of different groups come together to help keep Siouxland safe.

“So, the Woodbury County Office of Emergency Management has a joint emergency management team, and we all are working with our stakeholders and partners both in Woodbury County and in the wider tri-state community including the National Weather Service. We are closely monitoring the situation and are continuing to put out information,” said Montino.

Montino encourages people to have a disaster preparedness kit ready and to use caution when driving on the roads.