Woodbury GOP holds convention to nominate candidates for November election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Republicans gathered in Sioux City to pick their party’s nominee for two county officers.

Since no Republican filed by the Primary Election deadline to fill the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors or County Auditor position, Republicans held a special convention to nominate candidates for the November election.

“Well, I hope to debate the issues and to draw the contrast over the time that we both been on the board together. I put over two dozen items on the agenda, many of which are policy today, and I’ve improved local government, and I hope to run on my record and believe that there will be a contrast between the two of us,” said Republican candidate for County Board District 3 Jeremy Taylor.

Barbara Parker was nominated to run against Democrat Pat Gill for Woodbury County Auditor.

