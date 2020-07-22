Woodbury GOP holds convention to nominate candidates for November election

Local News

by: KCAU STAFF

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Woodbury County Republicans gathered in Sioux City to pick their party’s nominee for two county officers.

Since no Republican filed by the Primary Election deadline to fill the District 3 seat on the Board of Supervisors or County Auditor position, Republicans held a special convention to nominate candidates for the November election.

“Well, I hope to debate the issues and to draw the contrast over the time that we both been on the board together. I put over two dozen items on the agenda, many of which are policy today, and I’ve improved local government, and I hope to run on my record and believe that there will be a contrast between the two of us,” said Republican candidate for County Board District 3 Jeremy Taylor.

Barbara Parker was nominated to run against Democrat Pat Gill for Woodbury County Auditor.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories