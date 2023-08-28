MOVILLE, Iowa (KCAU) — Some are asking for a moratorium as Dickson County prepares for a large wind energy project while Woodbury County is addressing solar energy.

According to Radio Iowa, Invenergy is planning to build more than 100 wind turbines in Dickinson County.

Officials with the county’s Planning and Zoning Board indicate it’s willing to start a review of the wind power ordinance.

A lawyer for Invenergy says the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors does not have the authority to pass a moratorium blocking the project. Additionally, a group of people are asking for the moratorium while county officials review the ordinance. A moratorium has not been issued yet.

The next meeting for the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors is set for September 5th at 9 a.m. at the county’s courthouse.

Meanwhile, a public hearing on the regulation of utility-scale solar energy systems in the unincorporated areas of Woodbury County is now 2 weeks away.

The hearing will take place on September 11th at 5 p.m. at the Moville area community center’s large meeting room.

The county’s Zoning Commission is following a Board of Supervisors directive to examine new ordinance proposals relating to those large solar energy systems. The public comments on the systems will be taken at the hearing.