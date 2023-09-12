SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Contractors hired to build Woodbury County’s new $70 million jail and law enforcement center now say the facility will open nearly a year later than first planned, and a few people are expressing their concerns.

Woodbury County Supervisors Chairman Matthew Ung today called the news “unbelievable” as he and fellow board members learned that Hausmann Construction, has set April 9th, 2024 as a date of substantial completion for the jail.

The project was most recently scheduled to be completed on Thursday, September 14th, but according to the law enforcement center authority, that won’t happen.

“Now we’re hearing the news that the date is now April 9th estimated by the contractor. And then there’s obviously disagreement between the contractor and the authority on whether that date is reasonable,” said Ung, “You know a missed deadline to the authority is simply a missed deadline, to the county it means taxpayer dollars are on the hook and we will do everything we can to be as informed as we possibly can.”

Ung has previously said Woodbury County stands to lose $15,000 a day, every day the jail is delayed after September 14th.

Supervisor Mark Nelson, who is now the county’s representation on the LEC Authority, informed the board that the installation of fire dampers throughout the building is the sole reason for current delays at the jail site. He states that the ceiling, paint, and wall work can’t proceed until the fire dampening is complete.

Meanwhile, Nelson and the LEC authority met earlier today and in a written statement said the authority does not agree with Hausmann Constrction’s updated schedule and new completion date and the authority will be reviewing materials in more detail.