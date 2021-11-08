Woodbury County’s 20th precinct selected for election audit

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Woodbury County’s 20th precinct has been randomly selected for an “election audit” to be conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s office.

The mostly downtown precinct includes the area between Wesley Parkway, Floyd Boulevard, 12th Street and Interstate 29.

Secretary Paul Pate said every Iowa county will be doing a hand recount of a single precinct in order to see if the results match what was reported on election night.

Pate said the audit’s aim is to reassure Iowans that elections are secure and accurate.

The Woodbury County Commissioner of Elections, Pat Gill, said that Iowa takes several steps to ensure the security of its elections.

“Paper ballots work and that’s something I always lobbied for. is that I don’t think that people would ever accept just the digital machines that some states use. They’re not legal in Iowa. all counties in Iowa have paper ballots,” said Gill.

The Secretary of State said post-election audits may be required for every election in Iowa starting next year.