Woodbury County woman wins $30,000 lottery prize

CLIVE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Woodbury County woman has won a $30,000 lottery prize.

According to a release, Raquel Meyer, of Moville, won the 101st top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “Bonus Crossword” scratch game.

She purchased her winning ticket at Casey’s, 4 S. First St. in Moville, and claimed her prize Monday at the lottery’s Storm Lake regional office.

Bonus Crossword is a $3 scratch game that features overall odds of 1 in 3.52 and 144 top prizes of $30,000. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.