Woodbury County voter turnout less than previous election

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Last Tuesday, Woodbury County voters elected several city council and school board members in Sioux City, but County Auditor Pat Gill said voter turnout was down compared to the city election in 2019.

Gill said this was mostly due to a declining number of early voters as new state election laws prevented Gill from administering absentee ballot request forms from his office.

“The issue was is that folks were used to getting an absentee ballot request form from our office and they didn’t this year because I wasn’t able to do that so that had an impact,” said Gill.

Gill said his office will increase efforts to educate the public on how they can access those request forms and know where their polling center is located.