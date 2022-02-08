SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A large crowd filled Tuesday’s Woodbury County Supervisors’ meeting. The reason why? Wages.

Non-union employees for the county recently received a raise, and now union employees are asking for the same thing.

“Inflation’s going up, our wages stay the same. It seems like everything’s going up, but our pay. We’re not asking to be at the top, we’re just asking to be compensated for where we are and what we do,” said one concerned resident.

About 40 people attended tonight’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

A union employee wage discussion wasn’t on the board’s offical agenda, but that didn’t keep several workers from speaking up during the “citizen concerns” portion of the meeting.

Members of the board sat quietly, but said that they understand their frustration.

“We have contracts in place, and they would like to revisit those, and I don’t know about the willingness of the board to do so, I do believe any discussion that would take place in closed session,” said Woodbury County Supervisor Keith Radig.

Woodbury County has contracts in place with road workers and Sheriff’s deputies and they will not up for negotiations for several years.