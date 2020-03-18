Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office urges online renewals

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Woodbury County Treasurer’s Office announced Wednesday several procedures that will become effective Thursday urging online renewals in response to COVID-19.

Michael Clayton, Woodbury County Treasurer, said people who need to renew their vehicle and pay property taxes can do so through the mail or online. People can call for their pin or receipt numbers if needed. Dial 712-279-6500 for vehicle renewal and 712-279-6495 for tax payments.

The drive-up window on the south side of the building will be open for renewals only, although people with a tax stub and a check written for the correct amount can use the drive-up window too.

A drop box is available next to the drive-up window for vehicle renewal and tax payments.

For anyone who has a title transfer or other title work, the lobby will be limited to the number of clerks available at a time. The door will be locked, and customers will be let in as clerks become available.

The treasurer said people with an in-transit not going to expire within the next 30 days to wait closer to the expiration date.

The Treasurer’s office encourages customers to call for more information and to use the online services during this time.

The office will be closed from 1-2 daily for lunch and cleaning.

